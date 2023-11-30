Ossiam Purchases 3,378 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ossiam lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,163,000 after buying an additional 70,349 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 142.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 73,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 43,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 158,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 371,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,668. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

