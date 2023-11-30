Ossiam Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.81. 111,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,992. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

