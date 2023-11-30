Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,384 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 409,256 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,987,000 after acquiring an additional 396,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 145,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,963,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

