Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,041 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

