Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,409 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

XHR stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.45. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

