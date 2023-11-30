Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,061 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average of $139.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

