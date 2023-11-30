Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 168,173 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 168,173 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $377,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,822,411. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

