Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,443 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 874,600 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

