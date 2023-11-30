Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,980 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of New Relic worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.77.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

