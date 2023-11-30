Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Addus HomeCare worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of ADUS opened at $87.70 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

