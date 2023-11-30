Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 870 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $195.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,867 shares of company stock worth $1,603,668. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

