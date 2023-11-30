Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 227.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,373 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

