Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Installed Building Products worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.97. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $158.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

