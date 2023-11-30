Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,769 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Apogee Enterprises worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APOG

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $984.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.