Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $185.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Park City Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

