Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$860,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$43.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.39 and a 1 year high of C$44.97.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.3183183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.62.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

