Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 244,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

