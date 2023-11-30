Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Cap of $445.87 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $445.87 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 446,640,157 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

