PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

PCTEL Trading Down 0.1 %

PCTEL stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

