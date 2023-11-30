PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDD had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. PDD has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $144.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDD by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after buying an additional 1,064,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 2,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,053,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

