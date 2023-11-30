Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Pentair worth $64,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pentair by 382.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 89,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

