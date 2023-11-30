Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.48

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.48 and last traded at $125.45, with a volume of 575433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

