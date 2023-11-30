Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHIO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,577. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 193,349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHIO

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.