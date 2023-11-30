Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 252,905 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2,202.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,905 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 421,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,281. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

