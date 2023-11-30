Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 153.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,004 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.52. 315,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

