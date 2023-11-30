Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 16,463 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,040 shares of company stock worth $12,045,513. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $66.83. 261,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,472. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

