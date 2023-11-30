Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 36,397 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.12% of Hologic worth $23,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after buying an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 506.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,749. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

