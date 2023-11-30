Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 44,376 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

GM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 10,473,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,907,500. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

