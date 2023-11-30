Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,422 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.23. 279,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,860. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.84.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

