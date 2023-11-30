Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded down $9.28 on Thursday, reaching $1,083.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,380. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,051.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,195.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

