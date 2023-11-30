Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

