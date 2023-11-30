Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $15.54 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG traded up $8.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,197.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,938. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,968.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,990.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,238.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

