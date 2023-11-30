Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $19.97 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.08. 162,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

