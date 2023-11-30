Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $20.23 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 247.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,248 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Equifax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.44. 63,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,572. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

