Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 125.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,686 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $117.65. 164,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,231. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

