Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 37,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 12,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,829 shares of company stock worth $914,671. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $529.37. The stock had a trading volume of 38,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.02 and its 200 day moving average is $485.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $531.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.