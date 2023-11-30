Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 118,585 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118,585 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.95 and a 200 day moving average of $249.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

