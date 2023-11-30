Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,718 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.57. 170,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average is $179.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $223.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,776 shares of company stock valued at $29,463,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.