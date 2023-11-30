Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,734 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Shares of ROK traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.90. The company had a trading volume of 175,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

