Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Stock Position Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

PDS opened at $57.79 on Thursday. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $841.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

