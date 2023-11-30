Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) & Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Critical Review

Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC – Get Free Report) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Princeton National Bancorp and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%.

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulton Financial $1.09 billion 2.14 $286.98 million $1.74 8.18

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Fulton Financial 21.17% 12.75% 1.13%

Volatility & Risk

Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 6.78, suggesting that its stock price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Princeton National Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Princeton National Bancorp

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

