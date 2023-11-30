PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Down to $37.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $36.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 40,280 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on PRCT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Amundi purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

