ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.17

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 2668352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,219.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

