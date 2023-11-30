Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 327000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Prosper Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Prosper Gold

(Get Free Report)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk project consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario; and Skinner gold property located in the Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.