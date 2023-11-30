Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

