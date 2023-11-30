Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $251,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 246,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

