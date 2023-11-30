Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.07% of Qualys worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth $250,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 6.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,490 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Trading Down 1.0 %

Qualys stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.96. 18,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,443. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $185.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

