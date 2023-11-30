QUASA Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. QUASA has a total market cap of $179,022.77 and approximately $44,873.24 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,576.18 or 1.00045941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011213 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000810 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004028 BTC.

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152014 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $60,125.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

