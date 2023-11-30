QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up to $11.48

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $12.20. QuinStreet shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 153,470 shares traded.

QNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

QuinStreet Stock Up 10.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $70,775. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 840,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 50.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 714,303 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 156.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 689,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

