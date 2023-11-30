RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading 3.9% Higher

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.60. 20,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 376,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The stock has a market cap of $545.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

